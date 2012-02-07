* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 23,600-24,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,800-24,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-25,000 24,250-25,000 24,250-24,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,300-62,400 62,600-62,700 62,400-62,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 62,900-63,000 62,700-62,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 Spot (48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship