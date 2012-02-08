* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,700
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,500
Betul Oils 24,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,650
General Foods 24,900
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,600
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300
Krishana Oil 24,600
Kriti Industries 24,900
Lakhmi Solvex 24,950
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,850
Prakash Solvex 24,650
Premier Proteins 24,900
Rama Phopsphates 25,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 24,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 62,300-62,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 62,600-62,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,600-66,700 66,200-66,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship