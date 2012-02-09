* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,250-25,300 24,250-25,300 24,250-25,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 430 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 383-384 383-384 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship