* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,250-25,300 24,250-25,300 24,250-25,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 430 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
Spot (48% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 380-381
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 383-384 383-384 383-384
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 371-372 371-372 371-372
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship