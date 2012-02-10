Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 24,650 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,600 General Foods 25,050 Gujarat Ambuja 24,300 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,800 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,600 Premier Proteins 24,750 Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,050 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 384-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0