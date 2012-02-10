* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,500 Betul Oils 24,650 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,600 General Foods 25,050 Gujarat Ambuja 24,300 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 24,800 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,600 Premier Proteins 24,750 Rama Phopsphates 25,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,050 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 384-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship