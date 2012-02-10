Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,300-25,300 24,300-25,300 24,250-25,300 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,600-18,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400 18,450-18,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500 18,550-18,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000 17,050-17,100 Spot (48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,150-17,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379 380-381 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 381-382 381-382 383-384 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384 385-386 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 369-370 369-370 371-372 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372 373-374 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0