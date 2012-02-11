* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,700
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,500
Betul Oils 24,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,600
General Foods 25,000
Gujarat Ambuja 24,250
Indian Rubber 24,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,600
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,300
Krishana Oil 24,500
Kriti Industries 24,800
Lakhmi Solvex 24,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 24,800
Prakash Solvex 24,600
Premier Proteins 24,700
Rama Phopsphates 25,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,350-18,400 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,450-18,500 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,950-17,000 16,950-17,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 383-384 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 369-370 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 371-372 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship