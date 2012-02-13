* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,750 Ambika Solvex 24,900 Bajrang Extractions 24,600 Betul Oils 24,650 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,650 General Foods 25,100 Gujarat Ambuja 24,400 Indian Rubber 24,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,400 Krishana Oil 24,650 Kriti Industries 25,000 Lakhmi Solvex 24,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,000 Prakash Solvex 24,650 Premier Proteins 24,800 Rama Phopsphates 25,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,500-18,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,350-18,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,450-18,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 16,950-17,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,050-17,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 378-379 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 381-382 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 383-384 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 370-371 369-370 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 371-372 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship