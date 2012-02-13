* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450 23,700-24,450
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,400-25,100 24,400-25,100 24,250-25,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 23,700-24,450 23,900-24,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,300-62,400 63,100-63,200 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,600-62,700 63,400-63,500 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,500-18,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,350-18,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,450-18,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,000-17,050 17,000-17,050 16,950-17,000
Spot (48% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,050-17,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 378-379
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 382-383 382-383 381-382
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 384-385 383-384
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 370-371 370-371 369-370
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 372-373 371-372
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship