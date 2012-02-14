* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 23,900-24,650 23,700-24,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,100-24,700 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 23,900-24,650 24,100-24,700 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,800 Ambika Solvex 25,050 Bajrang Extractions 24,700 Betul Oils 24,800 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700 General Foods 25,250 Gujarat Ambuja 24,500 Indian Rubber 24,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 24,600 Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil 24,800 Kriti Industries 25,100 Lakhmi Solvex 25,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,700 Premier Proteins 24,950 Rama Phopsphates 25,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,300-62,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,600-62,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,650-18,700 18,550-18,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,600-18,650 18,500-18,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,000-17,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 382-383 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 384-385 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 370-371 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 372-373 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship