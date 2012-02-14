* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 23,900-24,650 23,700-24,450
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,100-24,700 23,900-24,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 23,900-24,650 24,100-24,700
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,800
Ambika Solvex 25,050
Bajrang Extractions 24,700
Betul Oils 24,800
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,700
General Foods 25,250
Gujarat Ambuja 24,500
Indian Rubber 24,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 24,600
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500
Krishana Oil 24,800
Kriti Industries 25,100
Lakhmi Solvex 25,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,100
Prakash Solvex 24,700
Premier Proteins 24,950
Rama Phopsphates 25,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,300-62,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,600-62,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,650-18,700 18,550-18,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,600-18,650 18,500-18,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,000-17,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 379-380
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 384-385 382-383
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 384-385
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 372-373 370-371
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 372-373
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship