* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 23,900-24,650 23,900-24,650 23,700-24,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,100-24,700 24,100-24,700 23,900-24,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,250 24,500-25,250 24,400-25,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 23,900-24,650 24,100-24,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,900-63,000 62,500-62,600 62,300-62,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,200-63,300 62,800-62,900 62,600-62,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,550-18,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,400-18,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,600-18,650 18,600-18,650 18,500-18,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,100-17,150 17,100-17,150 17,000-17,050 Spot (48% protein) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 379-380 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 384-385 384-385 382-383 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 386-387 384-385 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 372-373 372-373 370-371 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 374-375 374-375 372-373 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship