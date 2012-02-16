* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 24,100-24,850 24,000-24,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,200-24,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 24,100-24,850 24,300-24,900
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 24,900
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 24,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 24,900
General Foods 25,350
Gujarat Ambuja 24,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 25,150
Lakhmi Solvex 25,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,100
Prakash Solvex 24,900
Premier Proteins 24,950
Rama Phopsphates 25,250
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,350
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,900-63,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,500 63,200-63,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship