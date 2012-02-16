* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 24,100-24,850 24,000-24,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,200-24,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 24,100-24,850 24,300-24,900 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 24,900 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 24,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 24,900 General Foods 25,350 Gujarat Ambuja 24,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries 24,500 Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,150 Lakhmi Solvex 25,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,100 Prakash Solvex 24,900 Premier Proteins 24,950 Rama Phopsphates 25,250 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,900-63,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,500 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship