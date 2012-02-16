India's April tea exports drop 9.2 pct y/y-Board
MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea exports in April fell 9.2 percent from a year ago to 12.21 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,100-24,850 24,100-24,850 24,000-24,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,300-24,900 24,200-24,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,350 24,500-25,350 24,500-25,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 24,100-24,850 24,300-24,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 62,900-63,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 Spot (48% protein) 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Jun 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 29 to June 02, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -----------------------------