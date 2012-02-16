* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,100-24,850 24,100-24,850 24,000-24,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,300-24,900 24,300-24,900 24,200-24,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,350 24,500-25,350 24,500-25,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 24,100-24,850 24,300-24,900 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 62,900-63,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 Spot (48% protein) 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 382-383 382-383 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 385-386 385-386 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 373-374 373-374 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 375-376 375-376 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship