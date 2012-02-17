* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 24,000-24,750 24,100-24,850
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,200-24,800 24,300-24,900
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 24,000-24,750 24,200-24,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 25,250
Betul Oils 24,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,350
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,000
General Foods 25,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 24,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 25,200
Lakhmi Solvex 25,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,200
Prakash Solvex 25,000
Premier Proteins 25,000
Rama Phopsphates 25,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 24,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,900-18,950 18,700-18,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,750-18,800 18,550-18,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,350-17,400 17,150-17,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,250-17,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 382-383
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 385-386
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 387-388
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 373-374
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 375-376
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship