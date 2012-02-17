* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 24,000-24,750 24,100-24,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,200-24,800 24,300-24,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 24,000-24,750 24,200-24,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 25,250 Betul Oils 24,750 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,350 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,000 General Foods 25,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 24,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 24,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,200 Lakhmi Solvex 25,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,200 Prakash Solvex 25,000 Premier Proteins 25,000 Rama Phopsphates 25,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 24,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,400-66,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,900-18,950 18,700-18,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,750-18,800 18,550-18,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,350-17,400 17,150-17,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,250-17,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 382-383 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 385-386 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 387-388 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 373-374 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 375-376 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship