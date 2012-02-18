* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 24,300-25,050 24,000-24,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,500-25,100 24,200-24,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 24,300-25,050 24,500-25,100
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,350
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 24,900
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,100
General Foods 25,550
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 24,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 25,400
Lakhmi Solvex 25,550
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,200
Prakash Solvex 25,000
Premier Proteins 25,200
Rama Phopsphates 25,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,550
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,400-63,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,700-66,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1240 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,800-18,850 18,750-18,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,900-18,950 18,850-18,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,400-17,450 17,350-17,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,500-17,550 17,450-17,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 386-387
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 390-391 389-390
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 392-393 391-392
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 377-378
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 379-380
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship