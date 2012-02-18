* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 24,300-25,050 24,000-24,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-25,100 24,200-24,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 24,300-25,050 24,500-25,100 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,350 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 24,900 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,100 General Foods 25,550 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 24,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 25,400 Lakhmi Solvex 25,550 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,200 Prakash Solvex 25,000 Premier Proteins 25,200 Rama Phopsphates 25,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,550 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,700-66,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,800-18,850 18,750-18,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,900-18,950 18,850-18,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,400-17,450 17,350-17,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,500-17,550 17,450-17,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 386-387 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 390-391 389-390 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 392-393 391-392 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 378-379 377-378 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 379-380 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship