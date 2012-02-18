* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against
limited selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,300-25,050 24,300-25,050 24,100-24,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 24,500-25,100 24,500-25,100 24,300-24,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 24,800-25,750 24,800-25,750 24,750-25,400
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 24,300-25,050 24,500-25,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,600-63,700 63,400-63,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,900-67,000 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,100-67,200 66,700-66,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1240 1240 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,800-18,850 18,800-18,850 18,750-18,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,900-18,950 18,900-18,950 18,850-18,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450 17,350-17,400
Spot (48% protein) 17,500-17,550 17,500-17,550 17,450-17,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 386-387
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 390-391 390-391 389-390
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 392-393 392-393 391-392
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 378-379 378-379 377-378
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 379-380
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship