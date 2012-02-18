* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,300-25,050 24,300-25,050 24,100-24,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,500-25,100 24,500-25,100 24,300-24,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 24,800-25,750 24,800-25,750 24,750-25,400 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 24,300-25,050 24,500-25,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,700-63,800 63,600-63,700 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,000-64,100 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,900-67,000 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,100-67,200 66,700-66,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1240 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,800-18,850 18,800-18,850 18,750-18,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,900-18,950 18,900-18,950 18,850-18,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,400-17,450 17,400-17,450 17,350-17,400 Spot (48% protein) 17,500-17,550 17,500-17,550 17,450-17,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 387-388 387-388 386-387 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 390-391 390-391 389-390 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 392-393 392-393 391-392 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 378-379 378-379 377-378 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 380-381 380-381 379-380 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship