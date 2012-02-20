* All the mandies of the Madhaya Prade3sh state including Indore mandi are
closed today due to Maha Shivratri festival.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 24,300-25,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 24,500-25,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,450
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,100
General Foods 25,600
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 25,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,100
Kriti Industries 25,550
Lakhmi Solvex 25,650
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,400
Prakash Solvex 25,100
Premier Proteins 25,100
Rama Phopsphates 25,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 18,950-19,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,800-18,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,400-17,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 387-388
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 390-391
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 392-393
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 378-379
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 380-381
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship