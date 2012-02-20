* All the mandies of the Madhaya Prade3sh state including Indore mandi are closed today due to Maha Shivratri festival. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 24,300-25,050 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 24,500-25,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,450 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,100 General Foods 25,600 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 25,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,100 Kriti Industries 25,550 Lakhmi Solvex 25,650 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,400 Prakash Solvex 25,100 Premier Proteins 25,100 Rama Phopsphates 25,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 18,950-19,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,800-18,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,400-17,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 387-388 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 390-391 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 392-393 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 378-379 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 380-381 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship