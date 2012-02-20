* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery Closed Closed 24,300-25,050
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed Closed 24,500-25,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 25,000-25,750 25,000-25,750 24,800-25,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore ---
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,300-67,400 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1240 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 18,950-19,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 18,800-18,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,400-17,450
Spot (48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389 387-388
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 391-392 391-392 390-391
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394 392-393
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 378-379
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 380-381
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship