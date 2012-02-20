* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 24,300-25,050 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 24,500-25,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 25,000-25,750 25,000-25,750 24,800-25,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,300-67,400 67,300-67,400 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 18,950-19,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 18,800-18,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,900-18,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,400-17,450 Spot (48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,500-17,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389 387-388 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 391-392 391-392 390-391 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394 392-393 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 378-379 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 380-381 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship