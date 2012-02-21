Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 24,300-25,050 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 24,500-25,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 25,200 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,250 General Foods 25,800 Gujarat Ambuja 25,200 Indian Rubber 25,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,250 Kriti Industries 25,750 Lakhmi Solvex 25,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,500 Prakash Solvex 25,200 Premier Proteins 25,250 Rama Phopsphates 25,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0