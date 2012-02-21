* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 24,300-25,050 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 24,500-25,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,600 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 25,200 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,250 General Foods 25,800 Gujarat Ambuja 25,200 Indian Rubber 25,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,250 Kriti Industries 25,750 Lakhmi Solvex 25,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,500 Prakash Solvex 25,200 Premier Proteins 25,250 Rama Phopsphates 25,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship