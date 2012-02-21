Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 24,300-25,050 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 24,500-25,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 25,000-26,000 25,000-26,000 25,000-25,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1250 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500 Spot (48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389 388-389 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 391-392 391-392 391-392 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394 393-394 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 379-380 379-380 379-380 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382 381-382 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0