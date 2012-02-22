* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,300-25,050
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-25,500 24,500-25,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 25,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,250
General Foods 25,800
Gujarat Ambuja 25,000
Indian Rubber 25,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 25,800
Lakhmi Solvex --
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,650
Prakash Solvex 25,250
Premier Proteins 25,600
Rama Phopsphates 25,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,800
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,100-68,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,000-19,050 19,000-19,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,450-17,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,550-17,600 17,550-17,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 388-389 388-389
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 393-394
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 379-380
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 381-382 381-382
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship