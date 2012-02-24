* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 24,700-25,300 24,800-25,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,900-25,400 25,000-25,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 24,700-25,300 24,900-25,400
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,500
Ambika Solvex 25,600
Bajrang Extractions 25,150
Betul Oils 25,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,150
General Foods 25,650
Gujarat Ambuja 25,000
Indian Rubber 25,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,000
Kriti Industries 25,500
Lakhmi Solvex 25,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 25,450
Prakash Solvex 25,150
Premier Proteins 25,500
Rama Phopsphates 25,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,650
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,150
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,900-18,950 19,000-19,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,750-18,800 18,850-18,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 18,850-18,900 18,950-19,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 388-389
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 391-392
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 393-394
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship