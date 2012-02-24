* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 24,700-25,300 24,800-25,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 24,900-25,400 25,000-25,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 24,700-25,300 24,900-25,400 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,500 Ambika Solvex 25,600 Bajrang Extractions 25,150 Betul Oils 25,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 25,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,150 General Foods 25,650 Gujarat Ambuja 25,000 Indian Rubber 25,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,000 Kriti Industries 25,500 Lakhmi Solvex 25,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 25,450 Prakash Solvex 25,150 Premier Proteins 25,500 Rama Phopsphates 25,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,150 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 18,900-18,950 19,000-19,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 18,750-18,800 18,850-18,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 18,850-18,900 18,950-19,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,350-17,400 17,450-17,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 17,450-17,500 17,550-17,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 386-387 388-389 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 391-392 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 393-394 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 377-378 379-380 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 379-380 381-382 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship