* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,800
Ambika Solvex 25,900
Bajrang Extractions 25,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,500
General Foods 26,100
Gujarat Ambuja 25,250
Indian Rubber 25,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,600
Kriti Industries 26,000
Lakhmi Solvex 26,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,800
Prakash Solvex 25,500
Premier Proteins 25,850
Rama Phopsphates 25,850
Ruchi Soya Industries 26,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1160-1230
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,200-19,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,050-19,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,150-19,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,050-18,100 17,750-17,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 392-393
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 401-402 395-396
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 397-398
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 383-384
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 385-386
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship