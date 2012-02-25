* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,800 Ambika Solvex 25,900 Bajrang Extractions 25,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,500 General Foods 26,100 Gujarat Ambuja 25,250 Indian Rubber 25,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,600 Kriti Industries 26,000 Lakhmi Solvex 26,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,800 Prakash Solvex 25,500 Premier Proteins 25,850 Rama Phopsphates 25,850 Ruchi Soya Industries 26,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,200-19,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,050-19,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,150-19,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,050-18,100 17,750-17,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 392-393 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 401-402 395-396 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 397-398 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 383-384 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 385-386 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship