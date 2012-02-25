* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 25,250-26,100 25,250-26,100 25,250-25,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 450 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,200-65,400 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1160-1230
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 19,200-19,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 19,050-19,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 19,150-19,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700
Spot (48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 17,750-17,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399 392-393
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 401-402 401-402 395-396
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404 397-398
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 389-390 389-390 383-384
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 385-386
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship