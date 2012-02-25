* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 25,250-26,100 25,250-26,100 25,250-25,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,200-65,400 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 19,200-19,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 19,050-19,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 19,150-19,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,650-17,700 Spot (48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 17,750-17,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399 392-393 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 401-402 401-402 395-396 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404 397-398 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 389-390 389-390 383-384 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 385-386 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship