* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 24,700-25,300 24,800-25,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 24,900-25,400 25,000-25,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 24,700-25,300 24,900-25,400
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,600
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 25,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,500
General Foods 25,950
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,500
Kriti Industries 25,750
Lakhmi Solvex 26,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,600
Prakash Solvex 25,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 25,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 25,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,700-64,800 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,000-65,100 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,900-68,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 401-402 401-402
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 389-390
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship