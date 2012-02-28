* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 24,700-25,300 24,700-25,300 24,800-25,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 24,900-25,400 24,900-25,400 25,000-25,500 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 25,200-26,000 25,200-26,000 25,250-26,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 24,700-25,300 24,900-25,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,700-64,800 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,000-65,100 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,800-67,900 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100 67,900-68,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 Spot (48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399 398-399 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 401-402 401-402 401-402 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404 403-404 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 389-390 389-390 389-390 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 391-392 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship