* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,700-25,300 24,700-25,300 24,800-25,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 24,900-25,400 24,900-25,400 25,000-25,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 25,200-26,000 25,200-26,000 25,250-26,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 24,700-25,300 24,900-25,400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,700-64,800 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,000-65,100 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,800-67,900 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100 67,900-68,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000
Spot (48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399 398-399
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 401-402 401-402 401-402
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404 403-404
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 389-390 389-390 389-390
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 391-392
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship