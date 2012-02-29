* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,700-25,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-25,600 24,900-25,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 25,900
Ambika Solvex 25,600
Bajrang Extractions 25,600
Betul Oils 25,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,750
General Foods 26,200
Gujarat Ambuja 25,400
Indian Rubber 25,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,600
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,700
Kriti Industries 26,100
Lakhmi Solvex 26,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,000
Prakash Solvex 25,700
Premier Proteins 25,950
Rama Phopsphates 26,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 26,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,000-65,100 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,700-19,750 19,500-19,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,550-19,600 19,350-19,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,650-19,700 19,450-19,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 402-403 398-399
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 401-402
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 403-404
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 389-390
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 395-396 391-392
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship