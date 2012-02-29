* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,700-25,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-25,600 24,900-25,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,900 Ambika Solvex 25,600 Bajrang Extractions 25,600 Betul Oils 25,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,750 General Foods 26,200 Gujarat Ambuja 25,400 Indian Rubber 25,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,600 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,700 Kriti Industries 26,100 Lakhmi Solvex 26,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,000 Prakash Solvex 25,700 Premier Proteins 25,950 Rama Phopsphates 26,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 26,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,000-65,100 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,700-19,750 19,500-19,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,550-19,600 19,350-19,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,650-19,700 19,450-19,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 402-403 398-399 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 401-402 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 403-404 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 393-394 389-390 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 395-396 391-392 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship