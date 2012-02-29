* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,800-25,500 24,700-25,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,000-25,600 25,000-25,600 24,900-25,400
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 25,400-26,250 25,400-26,250 25,200-26,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,700-19,750 19,700-19,750 19,500-19,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,550-19,600 19,550-19,600 19,350-19,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,650-19,700 19,650-19,700 19,450-19,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,150-18,200 18,150-18,200 17,950-18,000
Spot (48% protein) 18,250-18,300 18,250-18,300 18,050-18,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 402-403 402-403 398-399
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 405-406 405-406 401-402
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 407-408 403-404
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 393-394 393-394 389-390
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 395-396 395-396 391-392
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship