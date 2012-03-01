* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,800-25,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-25,600 25,000-25,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 25,650
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 25,750
General Foods 26,250
Gujarat Ambuja 25,500
Indian Rubber 25,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 25,700
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 25,750
Kriti Industries 26,200
Lakhmi Solvex 26,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,100
Prakash Solvex 25,750
Premier Proteins 26,000
Rama Phopsphates 26,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 26,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 25,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,700-64,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,900-68,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,950-20,000 19,700-19,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,800-19,850 19,550-19,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,900-19,950 19,650-19,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,400-18,450 18,150-18,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,500-18,550 18,250-18,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 402-403
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 410-411 405-406
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 407-408
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 393-394
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 400-401 395-396
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship