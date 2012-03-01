* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,800-25,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-25,600 25,000-25,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 26,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 25,650 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,750 General Foods 26,250 Gujarat Ambuja 25,500 Indian Rubber 25,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,700 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,750 Kriti Industries 26,200 Lakhmi Solvex 26,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,100 Prakash Solvex 25,750 Premier Proteins 26,000 Rama Phopsphates 26,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 26,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,700-64,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,900-68,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,950-20,000 19,700-19,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,800-19,850 19,550-19,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,900-19,950 19,650-19,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,400-18,450 18,150-18,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,500-18,550 18,250-18,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 402-403 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 410-411 405-406 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 407-408 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 393-394 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 400-401 395-396 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship