* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 24,800-25,500 24,800-25,500 24,800-25,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,000-25,600 25,000-25,600 25,000-25,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 25,500-26,250 25,500-26,250 25,400-26,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 24,800-25,500 25,000-25,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,400-64,500 64,700-64,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,600-67,700 67,900-68,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 19,700-19,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,800-19,850 19,800-19,850 19,550-19,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 19,900-19,950 19,900-19,950 19,650-19,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,400-18,450 18,400-18,450 18,150-18,200
Spot (48% protein) 18,500-18,550 18,500-18,550 18,250-18,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 407-408 402-403
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 410-411 410-411 405-406
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 412-413 407-408
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 398-399 398-399 393-394
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 400-401 400-401 395-396
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship