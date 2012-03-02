 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 25,250-25,900 24,800-25,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 26,300 Ambika Solvex 26,350 Bajrang Extractions 26,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100 General Foods 26,600 Gujarat Ambuja 26,000 Indian Rubber 26,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 26,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 26,000 Kriti Industries 26,700 Lakhmi Solvex 27,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,400 Prakash Solvex 26,000 Premier Proteins 26,350 Rama Phopsphates 26,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 26,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 26,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,200-20,250 19,950-20,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,050-20,100 19,800-19,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,150-20,200 19,900-19,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,650-18,700 18,400-18,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,750-18,800 18,500-18,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 407-408 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 415-416 410-411 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 412-413 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 398-399 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 400-401 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship