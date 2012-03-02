Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 25,250-25,900 24,800-25,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,300
Ambika Solvex 26,350
Bajrang Extractions 26,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100
General Foods 26,600
Gujarat Ambuja 26,000
Indian Rubber 26,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 26,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 26,000
Kriti Industries 26,700
Lakhmi Solvex 27,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,400
Prakash Solvex 26,000
Premier Proteins 26,350
Rama Phopsphates 26,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 26,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 26,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,200-20,250 19,950-20,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,050-20,100 19,800-19,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,150-20,200 19,900-19,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,650-18,700 18,400-18,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,750-18,800 18,500-18,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 407-408
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 415-416 410-411
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 412-413
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 398-399
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 400-401
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship