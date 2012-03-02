* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 24,800-25,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,600 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 26,000-27,000 26,000-27,000 25,500-26,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,300-64,400 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,600-64,700 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,200-20,250 20,200-20,250 19,950-20,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 19,800-19,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,150-20,200 20,150-20,200 19,900-19,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,400-18,450 Spot (48% protein) 18,750-18,800 18,750-18,800 18,500-18,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 412-413 407-408 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 415-416 415-416 410-411 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 417-418 412-413 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 403-404 403-404 398-399 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 405-406 400-401 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship