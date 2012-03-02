* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 24,800-25,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,600
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 26,000-27,000 26,000-27,000 25,500-26,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,300-64,400 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,600-64,700 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,200-20,250 20,200-20,250 19,950-20,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 19,800-19,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,150-20,200 20,150-20,200 19,900-19,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,650-18,700 18,650-18,700 18,400-18,450
Spot (48% protein) 18,750-18,800 18,750-18,800 18,500-18,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 412-413 412-413 407-408
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 415-416 415-416 410-411
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 417-418 412-413
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 403-404 403-404 398-399
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 405-406 405-406 400-401
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship