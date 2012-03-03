* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 26,350 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 26,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100 General Foods 26,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 26,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 26,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 26,250 Kriti Industries 26,800 Lakhmi Solvex 26,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,500 Prakash Solvex 26,000 Premier Proteins 26,650 Rama Phopsphates 26,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 26,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 26,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,400-20,450 20,200-20,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,250-20,300 20,050-20,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,350-20,400 20,150-20,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,950-20,000 18,750-18,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 416-417 412-413 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 419-420 415-416 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 421-422 417-418 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 403-404 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 409-410 405-406 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship