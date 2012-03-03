* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,350
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 26,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100
General Foods 26,750
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 26,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 26,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 26,250
Kriti Industries 26,800
Lakhmi Solvex 26,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,500
Prakash Solvex 26,000
Premier Proteins 26,650
Rama Phopsphates 26,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 26,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 26,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,400-20,450 20,200-20,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,250-20,300 20,050-20,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,350-20,400 20,150-20,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 18,950-20,000 18,750-18,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 416-417 412-413
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 419-420 415-416
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 421-422 417-418
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 407-408 403-404
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 409-410 405-406
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship