* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 26,000-26,900 26,000-26,900 26,000-27,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,400-20,450 20,400-20,450 20,200-20,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 20,050-20,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,150-20,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700
Spot (48% protein) 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,750-18,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 416-417 416-417 412-413
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 419-420 419-420 415-416
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 421-422 421-422 417-418
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 407-408 407-408 403-404
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 409-410 409-410 405-406
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship