* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 25,250-25,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 25,400-26,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 26,000-26,900 26,000-26,900 26,000-27,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 25,250-25,900 25,400-26,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,400-20,450 20,400-20,450 20,200-20,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 20,050-20,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,150-20,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 18,850-18,900 18,850-18,900 18,650-18,700 Spot (48% protein) 18,950-19,000 18,950-19,000 18,750-18,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 416-417 416-417 412-413 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 419-420 419-420 415-416 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 421-422 421-422 417-418 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 407-408 407-408 403-404 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 409-410 409-410 405-406 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship