Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 25,400-26,300 25,250-25,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,600-26,400 25,400-26,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 25,400-26,300 25,600-26,400
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,700
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 26,100
Betul Oils 26,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 27,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100
General Foods 27,000
Gujarat Ambuja 26,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 26,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 26,250
Kriti Industries 27,100
Lakhmi Solvex 27,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 26,700
Prakash Solvex 26,000
Premier Proteins 26,800
Rama Phopsphates 27,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 27,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 26,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,600-67,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,600-20,650 20,400-20,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,050-19,100 18,850-18,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 19,150-19,200 18,950-19,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 420-421 416-417
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 423-424 419-420
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 425-426 421-422
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 411-412 407-408
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 413-414 409-410
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship