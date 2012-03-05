 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 25,400-26,300 25,250-25,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,600-26,400 25,400-26,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 25,400-26,300 25,600-26,400 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 26,700 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 26,100 Betul Oils 26,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 27,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 26,100 General Foods 27,000 Gujarat Ambuja 26,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 26,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 26,250 Kriti Industries 27,100 Lakhmi Solvex 27,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,700 Prakash Solvex 26,000 Premier Proteins 26,800 Rama Phopsphates 27,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 27,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 26,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,600-67,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,600-20,650 20,400-20,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,050-19,100 18,850-18,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 19,150-19,200 18,950-19,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 420-421 416-417 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 423-424 419-420 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 425-426 421-422 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 411-412 407-408 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 413-414 409-410 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship