* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 25,400-26,300 25,400-26,300 25,250-25,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 25,600-26,400 25,600-26,400 25,400-26,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 26,000-27,100 26,000-27,100 26,000-26,900
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 400 25,400-26,300 25,600-26,400
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,600-20,650 20,600-20,650 20,400-20,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,450-20,500 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,550-20,600 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,050-19,100 19,050-19,100 18,850-18,900
Spot (48% protein) 19,150-19,200 19,150-19,200 18,950-19,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 420-421 420-421 416-417
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 423-424 423-424 419-420
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 425-426 425-426 421-422
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 411-412 411-412 407-408
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 413-414 413-414 409-410
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship