* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 25,400-26,300 25,400-26,300 25,250-25,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 25,600-26,400 25,600-26,400 25,400-26,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 26,000-27,100 26,000-27,100 26,000-26,900 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 25,400-26,300 25,600-26,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 67,700-67,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,600-20,650 20,600-20,650 20,400-20,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,450-20,500 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,550-20,600 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,050-19,100 19,050-19,100 18,850-18,900 Spot (48% protein) 19,150-19,200 19,150-19,200 18,950-19,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 420-421 420-421 416-417 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 423-424 423-424 419-420 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 425-426 425-426 421-422 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 411-412 411-412 407-408 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 413-414 413-414 409-410 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship