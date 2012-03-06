Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 25,400-26,300 25,400-26,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,600-26,400 25,600-26,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 25,400-26,300 25,600-26,400
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,700
Ambika Solvex 26,900
Bajrang Extractions 26,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 27,200
Divya Jyoti Industries 26,300
General Foods 27,200
Gujarat Ambuja 26,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 26,200
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 26,400
Kriti Industries 27,150
Lakhmi Solvex 27,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 27,100
Prakash Solvex 26,250
Premier Proteins 27,000
Rama Phopsphates 27,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 27,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 26,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,600-20,650 20,600-20,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,450-20,500 20,450-20,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,550-20,600 20,550-20,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,050-19,100 19,050-19,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 19,150-19,200 19,150-19,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 420-421 420-421
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 423-424 423-424
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 425-426 425-426
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 411-412 411-412
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 413-414 413-414
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship