* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
All the markets will close tomorrow March 8, Thursday due to Holi festival.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 25,400-26,400 25,400-26,300
(Auction price)
Market delivery 25,700-26,500 25,600-26,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 25,500-26,400 25,700-26,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 26,750
Ambika Solvex 27,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 26,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 27,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 26,800
General Foods 27,400
Gujarat Ambuja 26,750
Indian Rubber 26,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 26,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 26,750
Kriti Industries 27,300
Lakhmi Solvex 27,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 27,400
Prakash Solvex 26,700
Premier Proteins 27,150
Rama Phopsphates 27,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 27,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 27,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,800-20,850 20,600-20,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,650-20,700 20,450-20,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 20,750-20,800 20,550-20,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,250-19,300 19,050-19,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 19,350-19,400 19,150-19,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 424-425 420-421
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 427-428 423-424
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 429-430 425-426
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 415-416 411-412
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 413-414
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship