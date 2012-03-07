* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. All the markets will close tomorrow March 8, Thursday due to Holi festival. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 25,400-26,400 25,400-26,300 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,700-26,500 25,600-26,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 25,500-26,400 25,700-26,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 26,750 Ambika Solvex 27,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 26,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 27,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 26,800 General Foods 27,400 Gujarat Ambuja 26,750 Indian Rubber 26,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 26,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 26,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 26,750 Kriti Industries 27,300 Lakhmi Solvex 27,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 27,400 Prakash Solvex 26,700 Premier Proteins 27,150 Rama Phopsphates 27,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 27,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,800-20,850 20,600-20,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,650-20,700 20,450-20,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,750-20,800 20,550-20,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,250-19,300 19,050-19,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 19,350-19,400 19,150-19,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 424-425 420-421 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 427-428 423-424 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 429-430 425-426 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 415-416 411-412 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 413-414 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship