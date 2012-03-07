* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 25,500-26,400 25,500-26,400 25,400-26,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 25,700-26,500 25,600-26,500 25,600-26,400 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 26,500-27,500 26,500-27,500 26,200-27,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 25,500-26,400 25,700-26,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 20,800-20,850 20,800-20,850 20,600-20,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700 20,450-20,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 20,750-20,800 20,750-20,800 20,550-20,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,250-19,300 19,250-19,300 19,050-19,100 Spot (48% protein) 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 19,150-19,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 424-425 424-425 420-421 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 427-428 427-428 423-424 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 429-430 429-430 425-426 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 415-416 415-416 411-412 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 417-418 417-418 413-414 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship