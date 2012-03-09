* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at
higher pricess.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 26,100-26,750 26,100-26,750 25,500-26,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 26,300-26,800 26,300-26,800 25,700-26,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 27,000-28,250 27,000-28,250 26,500-27,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 100 26,100-26,750 26,300-26,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,800-68,900 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100 68,200-68,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1270 1270 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 20,800-20,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400 20,650-20,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500 20,750-20,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 19,250-19,300
Spot (48% protein) 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 19,350-19,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 438-439 438-439 424-425
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 441-442 441-442 427-428
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 429-430
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 429-430 429-430 415-416
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 431-432 431-432 417-418
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship