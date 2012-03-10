Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
All the Markets will close on Monday, 12 March due Rangpanchami festival.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 26,800-27,600 26,100-26,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-27,800 26,300-26,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 26,800-27,600 27,000-27,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 27,250
Betul Oils 27,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,200
General Foods 28,000
Gujarat Ambuja 27,100
Indian Rubber 27,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 27,500
Kriti Industries 27,900
Lakhmi Solvex 28,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,000
Prakash Solvex 27,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 28,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 27,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,300-65,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 438-439 438-439
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 441-442 441-442
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 429-430 429-430
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 431-432 431-432
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship