* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 26,800-27,600 26,800-27,600 26,100-26,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,000-27,800 27,000-27,800 26,300-26,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,000-28,000 27,000-28,000 27,000-28,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 26,800-27,600 27,000-27,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1270 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 Spot (48% protein) 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 438-439 438-439 438-439 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 441-442 441-442 441-442 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 443-444 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 429-430 429-430 429-430 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 431-432 431-432 431-432 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship