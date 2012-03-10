* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 26,800-27,600 26,800-27,600 26,100-26,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 27,000-27,800 27,000-27,800 26,300-26,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 27,000-28,000 27,000-28,000 27,000-28,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 26,800-27,600 27,000-27,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 65,300-65,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1270 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000
Spot (48% protein) 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 438-439 438-439 438-439
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 441-442 441-442 441-442
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 443-444
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 429-430 429-430 429-430
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 431-432 431-432 431-432
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship