* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 26,800-27,600 26,800-27,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-27,700 27,000-27,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 26,800-27,600 27,000-27,700 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,000 Ambika Solvex 27,800 Bajrang Extractions 27,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 27,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,100 General Foods 27,900 Gujarat Ambuja 27,000 Indian Rubber 27,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,500 Kriti Industries 27,800 Lakhmi Solvex 28,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 27,750 Prakash Solvex 27,000 Premier Proteins 27,800 Rama Phopsphates 28,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 27,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,500-21,550 21,500-21,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,350-21,400 21,350-21,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,450-21,500 21,450-21,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 19,950-20,000 19,950-20,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,050-20,100 20,050-20,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 438-439 438-439 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 441-442 441-442 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 429-430 429-430 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 431-432 431-432 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship