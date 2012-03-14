* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 26,900-27,750 26,800-27,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,100-27,800 27,000-27,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 26,900-27,750 27,100-27,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 27,250
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 27,500
Betul Oils 27,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,300
General Foods 28,300
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 28,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 27,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 27,750
Kriti Industries 28,000
Lakhmi Solvex 28,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,250
Prakash Solvex 27,250
Premier Proteins 28,150
Rama Phopsphates 28,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 27,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,350-21,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,450-21,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 19,950-20,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,050-20,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 438-439
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 441-442
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 443-444
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 435-436 429-430
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 431-432
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship