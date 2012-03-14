* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 26,900-27,750 26,800-27,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,100-27,800 27,000-27,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 26,900-27,750 27,100-27,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,250 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 27,500 Betul Oils 27,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,300 General Foods 28,300 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 28,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,250 Prakash Solvex 27,250 Premier Proteins 28,150 Rama Phopsphates 28,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,350-21,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,450-21,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 19,950-20,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,050-20,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 438-439 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 441-442 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 443-444 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 435-436 429-430 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 431-432 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship