* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling while soy
oil refined prices were weak at close on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 26,900-27,750 26,900-27,750 26,800-27,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 27,100-27,800 27,100-27,800 27,000-27,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 27,250-28,500 27,250-28,500 27,000-28,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 26,900-27,750 27,100-27,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,800-65,900 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,100-66,200 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1280 1280 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 21,350-21,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 21,450-21,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 19,950-20,000
Spot (48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,050-20,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 438-439
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 447-448 447-448 441-442
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 443-444
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 435-436 435-436 429-430
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 431-432
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship