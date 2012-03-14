* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling while soy oil refined prices were weak at close on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 26,900-27,750 26,900-27,750 26,800-27,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,100-27,800 27,100-27,800 27,000-27,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,250-28,500 27,250-28,500 27,000-28,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 26,900-27,750 27,100-27,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,800-65,900 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,100-66,200 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1280 1280 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 21,500-21,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 21,350-21,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 21,450-21,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 19,950-20,000 Spot (48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,050-20,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 438-439 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 447-448 447-448 441-442 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 443-444 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 435-436 435-436 429-430 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 431-432 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship