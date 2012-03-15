Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,750 26,900-27,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,200-27,800 27,100-27,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 27,000-27,750 27,200-27,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,250 Ambika Solvex 28,200 Bajrang Extractions 27,500 Betul Oils 27,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,400 General Foods 28,350 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 28,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,100 Prakash Solvex 27,250 Premier Proteins 28,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 28,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 447-448 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 435-436 435-436 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0