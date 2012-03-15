* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,750 26,900-27,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,200-27,800 27,100-27,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 27,000-27,750 27,200-27,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,250 Ambika Solvex 28,200 Bajrang Extractions 27,500 Betul Oils 27,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,400 General Foods 28,350 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 28,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 27,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,100 Prakash Solvex 27,250 Premier Proteins 28,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 28,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 27,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 447-448 447-448 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 435-436 435-436 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship