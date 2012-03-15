* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,750 27,000-27,750 26,900-27,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800 27,100-27,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,250-28,400 27,250-28,400 27,250-28,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 27,000-27,750 27,200-27,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 1190-1260 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 Spot (48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 444-445 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 447-448 447-448 447-448 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 449-450 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 435-436 435-436 435-436 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 437-438 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship