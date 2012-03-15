Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,000-27,750 27,000-27,750 26,900-27,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800 27,100-27,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,250-28,400 27,250-28,400 27,250-28,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 27,000-27,750 27,200-27,800 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1260 1190-1260 1190-1260 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 21,800-21,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 21,650-21,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 21,750-21,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 20,250-20,300 Spot (48% protein) 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 20,350-20,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 444-445 444-445 444-445 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 447-448 447-448 447-448 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 449-450 449-450 449-450 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 435-436 435-436 435-436 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 437-438 437-438 437-438 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0