* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 27,300-28,150 27,000-27,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-28,200 27,200-27,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 27,300-28,150 27,500-28,200
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 28,200
Bajrang Extractions 27,650
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650
General Foods 28,400
Gujarat Ambuja 27,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 27,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 27,750
Kriti Industries 28,000
Lakhmi Solvex 28,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,300
Prakash Solvex 27,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 28,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 28,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 28,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,600-69,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1190-1260
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,000-22,050 21,800-21,850
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,850-21,900 21,650-21,700
FOR Kakinada delivery 21,950-22,000 21,750-21,800
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 448-449 444-445
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 447-448
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 449-450
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 439-440 435-436
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 441-442 437-438
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship