* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 27,300-28,150 27,000-27,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-28,200 27,200-27,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 27,300-28,150 27,500-28,200 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 28,200 Bajrang Extractions 27,650 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,650 General Foods 28,400 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 27,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,300 Prakash Solvex 27,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 28,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,600-69,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1190-1260 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,000-22,050 21,800-21,850 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,850-21,900 21,650-21,700 FOR Kakinada delivery 21,950-22,000 21,750-21,800 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,450-20,500 20,250-20,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,550-20,600 20,350-20,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 448-449 444-445 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 451-452 447-448 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 449-450 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 439-440 435-436 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 441-442 437-438 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship