* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 27,200-27,900 27,300-28,150 (Auction price) Market delivery 27,400-28,000 27,500-28,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 27,200-27,900 27,400-28,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 27,650 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 27,600 General Foods 28,400 Gujarat Ambuja 27,500 Indian Rubber 28,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 27,750 Kriti Industries 28,000 Lakhmi Solvex 28,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,250 Prakash Solvex 27,500 Premier Proteins 28,100 Rama Phopsphates 28,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 28,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,600-69,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,950-22,000 21,850-21,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,050-22,100 21,950-22,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,550-20,600 20,450-20,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,550-20,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 452-451 448-449 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 453-454 451-452 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 453-454 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 441-442 439-440 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 441-442 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship