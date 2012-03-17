* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 27,200-27,900 27,200-27,900 27,300-28,150 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,400-28,000 27,400-28,000 27,500-28,200 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,500 27,500-28,500 27,500-28,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 27,200-27,900 27,400-28,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 69,600-69,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1270 1200-1270 1200-1270 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1290 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 22,100-22,150 22,100-22,150 22,000-22,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 21,950-22,000 21,950-22,000 21,850-21,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 22,050-22,100 22,050-22,100 21,950-22,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 20,550-20,600 20,550-20,600 20,450-20,500 Spot (48% protein) 20,650-20,700 20,650-20,700 20,550-20,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 450-451 450-451 448-449 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 453-454 453-454 451-452 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 455-456 455-456 453-454 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 441-442 441-442 439-440 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 443-444 443-444 441-442 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship