Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
Soy oil solvent prices opened firm today on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,100-34,950 34,000-34,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,300-35,000 34,200-34,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 34,100-34,950 34,300-35,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 35,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,300
Lakhmi Solvex 35,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,750
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 35,500
Rama Phopsphates 36,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 69,700-69,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,200-73,300 73,200-73,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,400-73,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1220-1290 1220-1290
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1310 1310
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,900-29,950 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,750-29,800 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,850-29,900 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 606-607 610-611
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 609-610 613-614
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 611-612 615-616
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 597-598 601-602
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 599-600 603-604
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship